Lori A. Greenup

Lori Ann Fenton Greenup, age 51, of Hannibal, MO passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Lori's life will be held 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Lori was born on January 30, 1971, in Pittsfield, IL the daughter of Mike and Anna Jo (See) Fenton.
She was united in marriage to Brent Greenup on September 20, 2014, in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include her husband, Brent Greenup of Hannibal, MO; sons, Justin Greenup and Jordan Greenup (Hunter) of Maryland; daughter, Brittany Jimenez (Dan) of Pennsylvania; brothers, Jamie Fenton (Reggie) of Hannibal, MO and their children, Brandon Fenton, Eric Fenton, Maggie Caldwell, Morgan Caldwell and Jacob Caldwell; Scot Fenton (Wendy) of Quincy, IL and their children, Anna Fenton and Abby Fenton; grandchildren, Peyton, Paxton and Rowan due in March of 2023; father-in-law, Ron Wintjen, Sr of Hannibal, MO; sister-in-law, Mandy Bishop (Nathan) and children Madison Worrell and Payton Worrell; brother-in-law, Ron Wintjen, Jr. of Hannibal, MO; Aunt Janis Fenton of Hannibal and Uncle Dale Fenton of Springfield, MO and numerous loving, cousins, extended family and friends.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law, Linda Wintjen.
Lori graduated from Hannibal Highs School in the class of 1989. She went on to further her education at Culver-Stockton College receiving her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Lori worked for the state of Missouri in family services for twenty-seven years, serving the children with compassion and love.
In her free time, Lori enjoyed doing crafts and was a very talented sketch artist. She cherished trips out East to visit her children and grandchildren. Lori also enjoyed bowling with Brent, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and when the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Lori was there to cheer them on. She also enjoyed the companionship of her fur babies "Buddy" and "Oliver" and grand fur babies "Han" and "Gaia". Lori was a past board member of the NEMO Humane Society.
Family and friends were everything to Lori. She had a great sense of humor that everyone loved to be around and was always the light to any family gathering. Her legacy will live on in each and every one she touched over the years.
Lori attended Clover Road Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Fenton, Eric Fenton, Jacob Caldwell, Dan Jimenez, Justin Greenup, Jordan Greenup, Jeremiah See and Andy See.
Memorial contributions may be made to the NEMO Human Society, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.