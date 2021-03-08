Lori A. Cox Wright

Lori Ann Cox Wright, 58, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Friends and Family are invited to Lori's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral services, please wear a mask and practice all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Lori was born January 16, 1963, in Hannibal, MO to Douglas Cox, Jr. and Linda Allensworth Cox. She was married to Fred L. Wright in April of 2017. He survives.
Also surviving are her parents; 1 daughter, BaiLee Zinn of Hannibal, MO; 2 stepchildren, Sarah Davidson (Dustin) of Chelsea, MI and Jacob Wright of Keokuk, IA; 2 brothers, Roydon Cox (Laura) of Hannibal, MO and Doug Cox III (Andi) of Hannibal, MO; and other special family: aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Lori was preceded in death by the father of her daughter, David M. Zinn.
Professionally, Lori was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Beth Haven Nursing Home for over 38 years.
Away from work, Lori enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, reading, or watching Law & Order on TV. A wonderful cook, Lori made the perfect meatloaf and the most delicious reuben sandwiches. Lori loved her animals and had cats, dogs, and chickens. Trips to the Lake of the Ozarks and Michigan were things that Lori took pleasure in. Most of all, Lori enjoyed the time she could spend with her family and friends.
Lori was a Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society or Cuddle Cat Rescue.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.