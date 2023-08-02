Lola Lee Voepel, 70, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:42 AM, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Lola's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Lola was born July 19, 1953, in Hannibal, MO to Charles F. Dickerson and Florence Maddux Dickerson.
She was married to Keith Voepel on June 15, 1974, in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include her three children, April Voepel (Richard Rennecker) of Bowling Green, MO, Adam Voepel (Cara) of Hannibal, MO, and Andy Voepel (Trisch) of New London, MO; her two sisters, Lana Dixon of Jefferson City, MO and Linda Dickerson of Hannibal, MO; 15 grandchildren, Chad, Angel, Cameron, Logan, Lydia, Brent, Edith, Gunar, Sheltyn, Jaylee, Shaelyn, A.J., Jaetyn, Traetyn, and Bailie; and several nieces and nephews.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Dewayne Dixon; and sister, Leona Forbis.
Lola was a homemaker; she took pride in staying home and raising her children and watching them play sports when they were in school. She enjoyed being outdoors tending to her flower beds. Lola was a very patriotic person, she loved everything red, white, and blue and frequently watched Fox News. A talented cook, Lola made the most delicious homemade pizza, pumpkin rolls, and her famous homemade tenderloins that she made with her husband, Keith. Lola enjoyed collecting unicorns and angels, watching westerns, and attending rodeos. She was looking forward to seeing Walker Hayes in concert and going on a family vacation to see the ocean for the first time this summer. Most of all, Lola loved and cherished her time spent with her family and friends.
Lola enjoyed attending Sunday morning worship service at Clover Road Christian Church where she got to hear the beautiful voice of Shelley Goodman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.