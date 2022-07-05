Lola Belle Ehret Sinclair, 93, of Hannibal, Mo., and formerly of Seneca, Ill., passed away on July 4, 2022, in Palmyra, Mo.
Lola was born on September 7, 1929, in Busch, Mo. to Fritz Ehret and Alfa Wood Ehret.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Paris of Hannibal, Mo., Bob Sinclair (Shirley) of Burlington, Iowa, Beth Sinclair of Sarasota, Fla., Carol Quinn (Jim) of Wentzville, Mo., Delbert Sinclair (Janet) of Hannibal, Mo., James “Alan” Sinclair (Gini) of Jacksonville, Mo., Diane Duncan (Ron Harker) of Hannibal, Mo., and Gerald Sinclair (Jeana Maupin) of Stoutsville, Mo.; one brother, Andrew Ehret (Maureen) of Martinsburg, Mo.; 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary McGeorge and Paulina Tompkins; brothers, Fred Ehret, George Ehret, and Lawrence Ehret; one son, Donald Sinclair; one grandson, James McAfee; and daughters-in-law, Faye Sinclair and Lucy Sinclair.
Lola was employed and retired from Illinois Office Supply Co. of Ottawa, Ill. She loved spending time with her family, going to garage sales, gardening, recording the family tree, and making jewelry.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Maple Lawn Nursing Home Special Care Unit in Palmyra, Mo.
Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. is in charge of arrangements.
