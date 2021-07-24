Lois M. Perrigo, 82, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 10:17 AM, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Lois’ Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, July 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Lois was born October 2, 1938, in Lakenan, Missouri to Clarence Webber and Laura Lucille Huss Webber. She was first married to Ira McArthur in Hannibal, Missouri on June 5, 1953. He preceded her in death on January 10, 1968. She later married Bobby P. Perrigo on September 28, 1968. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1994.
Survivors include her 6 children, Julia A. Reckers (Jerry) of Payson, Illinois, Carl E. McArthur (Joyce) of Hannibal, Missouri, Laura Ruth Miller (Marvin) of Hannibal, Missouri, Cindy L. Logsdon (Donald) of Camp Point, Illinois, Paul W. Perrigo of New London, Missouri and Viola I. Perrigo of Saverton, Missouri, 1 brother, Carl “Dub” Webber (Katherine) of Palmyra, Missouri, 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Helen Josephine Adair, Tempie Elaine Zumwalt and Katherine JoAnn Cantrell and 1 brother, Clarence Earl Webber and 1 great grandchild, Maddie Grace Griffin.
In her professional career, Lois worked as a Key Operator for Motorolla and later was the Custodian for her church, South Side Christian Church and Clover Road Christian Church, also doing housekeeping at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She loved watching golf and was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, especially the Rally Squirrel. Lois was a gifted hand-quilter and author of poetry. She would volunteer her time as a Sunday School teacher, donating both her time and money. When Lois wasn’t singing in the church choir, she could be found exercising her green thumb, gardening and tending to her flowers. If it was dying, she could make it grow! When she wanted to relax, Lois would watch old Westerns, such as Gunsmoke or The Rifleman and also enjoyed doing word puzzles, in her spare time. Not having her own bucket list, Lois told her children she would simply like to sit on a bank somewhere and go fishing. Some of her fondest memories were of her fishing expeditions with her children and sister, Elaine. During her final weeks of life, Lois was at her daughter Cindy’s house, and managed to out-fish both she and her son-in-law, Don, much to her delight! Lois was a loving woman, who enjoyed nothing more than being with her family.
Pallbearers will be Marty Miller, Mark Miller, Christopher Reckers, Jason McArthur, Jordan McArthur, Darrell Hughes, Dillan Perrigo, Logan Perrigo, Levi Perrigo, Nathan Perrigo and David Hinton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Road Christian Church or Shiloh.
