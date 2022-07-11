Lois M. Clark, 97, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 7:25 PM, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside Services will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, IA. Mr. Paul Johns will officiate.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO
Lois was born October 16, 1924, in Davenport, IA.
She was previously married to Ted. J. Clark. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughters, Ginny Williams (Larry) of Jefferson City, MO and Judy A. Schulz (Vince) of Hannibal, MO, and her granddaughter, Sara Anne Schulz.
Lois was preceded in death by Emery and Vera Folker, who raised her; and by her parents, Elmer and Vada Trimble.
Professionally, Lois worked as a Registered Nurse for 20 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She loved her career in nursing and caring for others.
Away from work, Lois enjoyed sewing. Most of all, Lois loved and cherished her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Home.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
