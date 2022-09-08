Lois E. McLeod, 77, of Hannibal, passed away at 11:58 PM, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside Services and Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 12, 2022, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Lois's visitation that will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Lois was born April 7, 1945, in Hannibal, MO to Earl Novel and Emma Hedges Novel.
She was married to Russell McLeod on January 22, 1965, in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include her brother, Ray Novel; four sisters-in-law, Debbie McLeod of Hannibal, MO, Veda McLeod of Hannibal, MO, Carolyn Leezy (Richard) of Hannibal, MO, and Bonnie Oglesby of Perry, MO; one brother-in-law, Jim McLeod (Mary) of New London, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Virginia Robertson (John); and one brother, James Novel (Luellen).
Professionally, Lois retired from Accutherm in Monroe City, MO.
Away from work, Lois enjoyed cooking. Homemade dressing, deviled eggs, and homemade rolls were a few of her specialties. She looked forward to hosting family on Christmas Eve in her home each year. Word search puzzles and books and watching westerns and wrestling on TV with her husband, Russell made Lois smile. Anyone who knew Lois, knew what a sweet and kind lady she was. Lois will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be John Bailey, Robbie McLeod, Ron Ely, Richard Leezy, Chris Oglesby, and Brian Oglesby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
