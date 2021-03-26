Logan Allen “Loki” Shanks, 5, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:00 PM Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Logan’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the funeral home.
Logan was born February 15, 2016, in Hannibal, MO to Samuel Joseph Shanks and Kristain Hope Riley Carpenter.
Survivors include his parents; 1 brother, Hayden James Riley; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Logan was preceded in death by 1 sister, Summer Rain Shanks; his grandmother, Marchita Sue Riley; his grandfather, James William Riley; and his stepfather, Jason Scott Carpenter.
Logan’s favorite show was Paw Patrol. His favorite character was Marshall and he loved fire trucks. Mimicking his older brother Hayden, visiting Bear Creek with his family, and picking flowers for his mom were a few of Logan’s favorite things to do. Logan loved to help train the family’s 2 dogs, Frost and Kobi, and loved telling them to “sit pretty”. Loki loved everything strawberry, especially strawberry ice cream and root beer floats with strawberry ice cream. Logan loved dressing in his Scooby Doo costume and enjoyed his “Scooby Snacks”. Helping his stepfather Jason with trucks and cars and visiting the Hannibal Lighthouse to see what color the lights were always made Logan smile. Most of all, Logan enjoyed the times he could spend with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
