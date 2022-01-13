Lloyd Myers, Sr., 90, of Palmyra, MO, died January 12, 2022 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra. Funeral service will be held January 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home. Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park.
Palmyra, MO
