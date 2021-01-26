Center, Mo. Lloyd L. Elzea Jan 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lloyd L. Elzea, 85, of Center, Mo., died Jan. 25, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. James O'Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lloyd L. Elzea Funeral Home Hannibal James O'donnell Blessing Hospital Arrangement Quincy Recommended for you Trending Now Conflict intensifies between Monroe City mayor, police Monroe City mayor, police at odds Hannibal Regional to give COVID-19 vaccinations Marvin R. Painter Cheyenne L. LaFond Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView