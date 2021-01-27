Lloyd L. Elzea, 86, of Center, MO, passed away at 10:00 PM, Monday, January 25, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
Graveside Services and Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Flint Hill Cemetery in rural New London, MO.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Lloyd was born April 4, 1934, in Hannibal, MO to Joseph Lee Elzea and Mary Mae Lee Elzea.
He was married to Beulah Parker on June 9, 1986 in New London, MO. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2007.
He was previously married to Dorothy Katherine Lambert and she also preceded him in death.
Survivors include his 4 children, Mary Brown (Deacon Ernest Brown) of Curwensville, PA, William Elzea of Hannibal, MO, Cecelia Vickers (Marvin Shepherd) of Hannibal, MO and David Elzea of Moberly, MO, 2 step children, Lloyd Whitley and Diana Johnson, and 1 sister, Cecelia Pierre of Peoria, IL and numerous grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren
Lloyd is also survived by his personal care nurse, Gwen Heighway and longtime companion dog and faithful lap buddy, “Little Midget”.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, a son; John Thomas Elzea, 1 sister, Norma Johnson and 2 brothers, Bill Elzea and Harold Elzea.
Professionally Lloyd was a construction worker.
He enjoyed fishing and sitting on his porch.
Lloyd was a Catholic by faith.
