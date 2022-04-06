Lisa M. Jacobs, 49, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 12:49 PM, Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Father Matthew Flatley and Pastor Doug Job will officiate. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Lisa’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Lisa was born July 11, 1972, in Rock Island, IL., to Robert John Meiron Sr. and Rosemary Fulgenzi Meiron Rupp. She was married to Jody Jacobs on March 11, 2006, in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her stepfather, Tom Rupp (Suzanne) of Hannibal, Missouri; two brothers, Robert John “Bobby” Meiron of Hannibal, Misssouri, and Tom Meiron (Sara) of Florida; sister in law, Julie Angel (James); brother in law, John Jacobs (Carmen); her puppy boy, Cobalt of the home; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and many friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents.
Lisa was a graduate of Hannibal High School in 1991 and Hannibal-LaGrange University in 1996. Beginning her career at Kroger in Hannibal, Lisa worked as a cashier for many years. When the store closed, Lisa worked at Walmart as an associate and finally at General Mills before her retirement. Lisa enjoyed her career and truly loved her work.
Hardworking, caring and kind, Lisa found great joy in pleasing others and making sure they were taken care of. She especially enjoyed going to great trouble to plan surprises for her husband Jody for his birthdays each year.
A talented crafter, Lisa liked to create beautiful Christmas ornaments that she shared with her family and friends. She also had a deep love foe her dog, “Cobalt” who was definaltely a momma’s dog! Collecting monkey memorabilia like her sock monkey collection or catching up on her favorite vintage TV shows like “Adam 12” or “The Andy Griffith Show” were favorites for Lisa. Trips to Estes Park, riding the scenic Cumbres & Toltec railroad with Jody in New Mexico/Colorado or walks on the beach with her mother collecting shells were all moments that Lisa treasured. Dining out was always a treat for Lisa, eating with the First Christian Church Sunday Lunch Group or simply checking out some of her and Jody’s favorites, like the Rebel Pig in Palmyra. Most of all Lisa will be remembered for her big smile and love of life, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lisa was a member of the Pinky Pals Breast Cancer Support Group and also a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO.
Special thanks to Lisa’s loving and expert caregivers, Karen Nemes, Shannon Mudd, and Melinda Reed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pinky Pals.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
