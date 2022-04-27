Funeral Services for Linda Sue Tippit of Hannibal, MO will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman, pastor of Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal, will officiate with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery near Old Monroe, MO. Serving as pallbearers will be Sean McHargue, Andrew Boyter, Bill Tippit, Jason Rogers, Jeremiah Duckett and Doug Weber.
Mrs. Tippit, 76, passed away Saturday morning, April 23, 2022 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal. Born January 25, 1946 in Memphis, TN, she was the daughter Walter M. and Mary Travis Brown Hardin. Sue was united in marriage on March 9, 1963 in Indian Mound, TN to Bernard Willis “Bernie” Tippit. This union was blessed with two sons: Anthony Lee and Jerald Travis. Sue worked as a supervisor for MEMC for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Hardin; one brother, Terry Hardin; her beloved husband of 40 years, Bernie Tippit, who died on January 9, 2004; and their sons: Tony Tippit on October 8, 2000 and Travis Tippit on July 29, 2011.
Survivors include her grandchildren: Jeffrey, Maria and Tyler; one sister, Mary Adkison and her husband, Mark, of Hannibal; and one daughter-in-law, Tricia Tippit Weber and her husband, Doug, of Moscow Mills, MO. Sue also leaves several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield. Memorials may be made to Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 3838 East Highway 47, P.O. Box 253, Winfield, MO 63389. Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.
