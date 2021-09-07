Linda Sue Tate, age 76, of Hannibal, MO passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, September 9, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Pastor Eric Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Linda's life will be held 10:00 am until 11:00 am Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel of Hannibal. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel Facebook page starting a few minutes before 11:00 a.m.
Linda was born on October 28, 1944, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Everett G. and Mildred (Bangert) Hicks.
Survivors include her daughters, Janice Tate and Diane Tate; sister, Sandra Hicks all of Hannibal, MO and several cousins and extended church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda graduated from Hannibal High School in 1962. She professionally worked as the Secretary at St. John's Lutheran Church for over twenty-six years before her retirement.
Linda was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a charter member of the St. John's Handbell Choir and had previously sang in the choir. Linda was a very talented musician and had played the clarinet from second grade through high school. In her free time, Linda enjoyed listening to classical music and learning the history of Hannibal. Linda's biggest love was the time spent with her daughters and her church family.
Pallbearers will be Curt St. Clair, Jim Holthus, Mike Miller, Gary Moore, Craig Logsdon and John Townsend.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Selsor, John Freiling, Donald Bangert and Woody St. Clair.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Handbell Choir, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Linda's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com