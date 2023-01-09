Linda Sue Newland, age 72, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:41 am Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 14, 202, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Steve Barker will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Linda's life will be held at 10:00 am until the time of the service Saturday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Linda was born on November 10, 1950, in Chicago, IL the daughter of Elbert and Gertrude (Gillis) Killebrew.
Survivors include her children, Chris Newland (April) of Maryland Heights, MO, Jason Newland (Stacy) of St. Peters, MO, Dolly Lewis (Kelly Sutton) of Wentzville, MO and Trudy Tolley (Marshall) of Fayetteville, AR; brother, Richard Killebrew (Linda) of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Savanah Lewis, Cooper Lewis, Lindsay Newland, Mya Newland, Zoey Newland, Chloe King, Sophie King, Karsyn Tolley, Jordyn Tolley, Philip Newland, Drake Newland and Elizabeth Newland.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Newland was preceded in death by her siblings, George Nichols, Mitch Killebrew and Charlotte Gottman.
Linda graduated from high school and went on to further her education at Hannibal-LaGrange College.
Linda previously worked as an advocate at AVENUES and later retired from Swiss Colony.
Linda cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. In her younger years she was a Girl Scout Leader and was very involved in her children's activities. As her family grew with grandchildren, she was always there to lend them guidance in any event or activity they were in. She also enjoyed playing cards, board games, cooking for family and friends, shopping and when time was slow reading a good novel.
Pallbearers will be Chris Newland, Jason Newland, Philip Newland, Drake Newland, Cooper Lewis and Saverio Cimmarrusti.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.