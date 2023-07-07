Linda Marlene (Leake) Gross, 73, of the Kansas City Northland, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday June 28, 2023. Linda died at Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa after suffering a cardiac event while on a driving trip with one of her best friends of 45 years.
Linda was born on June 13, 1950 at St Elizabeth's Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. She was the third of seven children born to Joseph Darvin Leake and Mildred Ilene Griffin Leake of New London, Missouri. Linda spent her childhood surrounded by a full, faithful and loving family. She developed strong and lasting bonds with her sister and five brothers. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Linda grew up in New London, Missouri. She was a majorette and baton twirler in the Mark Twain High School marching band, played clarinet, and was a member of FHA (Future Homemakers of America). Linda, always smart and sassy, was elected by her senior class as "most studious" and "most likely to succeed". She went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Education from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State) in Kirksville and subsequently a Masters degree.
During college, Linda met the love of her life, Rockne "Rocky" Kent Gross. They married on June 3, 1972 and soon moved to the Kansas City area. Rocky and Linda were blessed with two daughters, Andrea and Shawnda, and lived "on the hill" outside of Missouri City for 45 years.Their home in a peaceful rural area was filled with faith, partnership and love to spoil their children and grandchildren.
Linda worked for North Kansas City School District for 28.5 years teaching business classes and ultimately serving as the district IT Coordinator. Linda commented many times that she was an unlikely demographic for her love of computers and technology. She formed many lasting relationships and considered many of her colleagues as some of her very best friends.
Anyone who knew Linda could readily see her creativity and artistic nature. She had a flair for home improvement projects, gardening and being outdoors. Linda loved flowers, nature, birds (especially hummingbirds}, reading, craft projects and jewelry design. She became quite the jewelry creator trying her hand at different things like copper and metal work. Linda was the most amazing cook! She was a great listener, gave great advice - and even better hugs. She was a benevolent and generous member of St. James Catholic Church. She volunteered in various ministries (Stephen Ministries, Advent Giving Tree and the Capital Campaign) during the 46 years that she and her family were members of the church. Linda was successful at almost every endeavor in her life - but she excelled as a mother and grandmother.
Linda's passing leaves an enormous absence in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Survivors include her two beloved daughters Andrea Grow (Gary) and Shawnda Gross (Keegan Mikessell); five exceptional grandchildren, Allyson (17), Aaron (16), Olivia (14), Tyler (14) and Justin (14), who she loved more than anything on this earth. Linda also leaves her sister and five brothers, many in-laws, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
The last nine months of Linda's life held many great joys and a few almost unbearable tragedies. Rocky and Linda moved to a new home in the Northland in Summer 2022 to "downsize" and be closer to amenities, family and grandchildren. In March 2023, Rocky was involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. He fought bravely to recover for nine days but passed away from his injuries March 31, 2023. Linda was by his side virtually every moment he was in the hospital. This loss was beyond difficult for her after 50 years of love and partnership. However, Linda also fought bravely to adjust to this new normal for the three months she lived without him. Joyously reunited in heaven, those who loved them both continue to mourn the loss of these two phenomenal people on Earth.
The Rosary will be said at 4:00 pm, followed by visitation until 7:00 pm, on Wednesday, July 12, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty, MO. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 13, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Missouri City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church, 309 South Stewart Road, Liberty, MO 64068 (stjames-liberty.org) or to the North Kansas City Schools Education Foundation, 2000 NE 46th Street, Kansas City MO 64116 (nkcschoolsfoundation.org).
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
