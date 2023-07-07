Linda Marlene (Leake) Gross

Linda Marlene (Leake) Gross, 73, of the Kansas City Northland, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday June 28, 2023. Linda died at Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa after suffering a cardiac event while on a driving trip with one of her best friends of 45 years.

Linda was born on June 13, 1950 at St Elizabeth's Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. She was the third of seven children born to Joseph Darvin Leake and Mildred Ilene Griffin Leake of New London, Missouri. Linda spent her childhood surrounded by a full, faithful and loving family. She developed strong and lasting bonds with her sister and five brothers. Both of her parents preceded her in death.

