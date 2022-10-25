Linda L. Deaver

Memorial services for Linda Lou Snyder Barr Deaver, 81, of Sioux Falls, SD, formally of Hannibal will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Santa Fe Christian Church with Tyler Reibsamen officiating. Burial will follow in the Santa Fe Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M until the time of the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.
Linda passed away at 6:20 A.M., October 21, 2022, at Dougtherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
She was born on November 4, 1940, in Santa Fe, Missouri, the daughter of Frank McGee and Mary Elizabeth Dunlap Snyder.
She was married to Edward Barr in November 1961, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 1982. She then married Keith Deaver on January 29, 1983, and he preceded her in death March 12, 2018.
Survivors include one son, Jeff (Rebecca) Barr, two granddaughters, Marcia (Logan) Van Arkel and Gretchen (Tyler) Reibsamen, and two great grandchildren, Ofelia Mae and Silas Logan, all of Sioux Falls. One sister, Kathy Snyder of Perry, brother-in-law, Charles Heim and one nephew Scott Johnson and one niece, Michelle Johnson. Also, surviving are two stepchildren, Jill (Dane) Kendrick and children, Mandy (Sam), Annie (Chad), Kacy (Ben), Jared (Ashley), Sam and Ashley, and grandchildren, Colton, Chase, Colbe, Landon and Lilly, Laina, Makenna, Maleah, Clara, Khloe, KJ, and Tate. and Chris (Tammy) Deaver, along with children, Chad (Jenny), Sara (Andrew) and grandchildren, Mason and Emery, and great grandchildren, Briar and Rhett.
She was proceeded in death by one great grandson, Vercingetorix Reibsamen and one sister, Elaine Heim.
Linda was a member of the Santa Christian Church and a 1958 graduate of Paris RII High School. She attended the University of Missouri and graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She was involved in the education honor fraternities Sigma Epsilon Sigma; Pi Lambda Theta and she won the Curators Freshman Award. She taught school at Paris RII, Braymer C-4 and Ralls County RII from which she retired. She did continue as a part-time reading tutor at Ralls County after retirement.
Memorials may be made to Santa Fe cemetery in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 427 Perry, MO 63462.
