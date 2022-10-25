Linda L. Deaver

Memorial services for Linda Lou Snyder Barr Deaver, 81, of Sioux Falls, SD, formally of Hannibal will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Santa Fe Christian Church with Tyler Reibsamen officiating. Burial will follow in the Santa Fe Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M until the time of the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Linda passed away at 6:20 A.M., October 21, 2022, at Dougtherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

