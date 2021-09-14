Linda K. Evans Tibbits

Linda Kay Evans-Tibbits, age 74, of New London, MO passed away at 3:40 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Rich Stilley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Linda's life will be held 10:00 am until time of service Friday at the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Linda was born on May 3, 1947, in Grandview, MO, the daughter of Leslie and Mary (Hunton) Booker.
Survivors include her companion of thirty four years, Kenneth Tibbits of New London, MO; step-son, Carl Tibbits (Diana) of Alton, IL, step-daughter; Kenna Tibbits of Louisiana, MO, grandchildren; Justin Tibbits (Kailee), Dustin Tibbits, Jamie Tibbits (Krissy), Jared Tibbits, Heather Riley and Shyann Riley, great-grandchildren; Abby, Hunter, Brantly, Adalind, Madi, Kaysen, Easton and Hadley.
Also surviving are four cousins, Jerry Cotton of Columbia, MO, Sandy Cranmer of Sturgeon, MO, Janice Leuty of Azel, TX, Vicky Marshall of Centralia, MO and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Jeanice R. Cook.
Linda graduated from Hannibal High School in 1965 and went on to further her education at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She then continued her education and received her Masters Degree. Linda was an English teacher at Monroe City High School and later at Mark Twain High School. Linda also worked as a mortgage administration assistant and also as a clerk at the New London, MO and Hannibal, MO license offices until her retirement.
Linda was active in the United Methodist Women's Group at Saverton-Ilasco Methodist Church where she was a longtime member and was currently serving as the Secretary.
Linda loved to travel and visited all fifty states and several countries. She was known as a collector of many things from hummingbirds to Barbies, Willow Tree Angels and Mickey Mouse. Linda had a diamond eye for her jewelry. In her spare time Linda loved doing word search puzzles, rooting on the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, watching game shows and watching the wildlife in her yard. Linda's biggest trait was her big heart, she loved to help people when in need.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Cotton, Curt Fahy, Gene Marshall, Dan Leuty, Carl Tibbits and Nate Ard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Sherman Cranmer, Neil Maune, Brian Nichols, Trevor Roberts and Tyler Roberts.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110, or the O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite, 1102 Central Avenue, Hannibal, MO 63401, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Linda's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com