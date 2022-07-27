Linda Joyce Brown, aged 72 and resident of Columbia for 36 years, passed away on 26 July 2022 at her home from a rare neurological condition. She was born Mar 16, 1950, in Hannibal to Thomas M. Hurley, Sr. & Ella Louise (nee James) Hurley of Perry, MO.
Private services will be held at a future date at Lick Creek Cemetery, Perry, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son, Anthony Dane Brown.
Survivors include spouse, Larry Dale Brown, of Columbia; son Frederick Eugene (Rick) Brown of Lehi, Utah; granddaughters: Taylor Brown of Silver Spring, MD and Miya Brown of Colorado Springs, CO; siblings Leesa, Marilyn and Tom Jr. of Perry, MO, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, brothers/sisters-in-law, aunt Gail James of Columbia, and one uncle.
Linda lived in Missouri, Texas, Turkey, Germany, Utah, California, and Maryland during her husband’s 23-year military service. She worked in civil service: a highlight was working at 6th Army HQ at Presidio of San Francisco during the 80s and most recently worked at the Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia until retirement. She was a patriot and a friend to veterans visiting Truman Hospital. Accompanied by her family, she visited Pearl Harbor Memorials in Hawaii with her father, a WWll pacific theater Navy veteran. She was a member of the Perry Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking, decorating her home, working in the garden and yard, visiting family, traveling, and garage sales. She was raised on the Hurley Centennial Farm south of Perry in Ralls County, MO, and enjoyed the Missouri State Fair with her granddaughter. A sweet remembrance during her youth was serving as Perry Centennial Queen.
In lieu of flowers and/or cards, donations in her name are encouraged to the University of Missouri Hospital Neurology Research Program or the American Parkinson’s Disease Association. Appreciation is due to the Columbia Compassus home hospice team for their professional care over the past 5 months.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com
