Linda E. Kuhlman, age 76, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:42 am Friday, June 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 o’clock noon Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Hannibal. Rev. Steve Barker will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Jude’s Cemetery in Monroe City, MO.
Visitation celebrating Linda’s life will be held at 10:00 am until 12 o’clock noon on Wednesday June 30, 2021, at the First Christian Church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Linda was born on February 16, 1945, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of W. Edward and M. Charlotte (Brown) Gottman.
Survivors include her children, Scott Kuhlman and wife Jeanne of Lee’s Summit, MO, Stacy Hurt and husband David of Lee’s Summit, MO and Michelle Neuweg and husband Matt of Blue Springs, MO; sister, Vicki Devore of San Bernardino, CA; sister-in-law Jan Adam, of Monroe City, MO; several nieces and nephews; and her six loving grandsons.In addition to her parents, Ms. Kuhlman was preceded in death by a brother, William Gottman.
Linda graduated from Monroe City High School in class of 1963 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Education (Mathematics) at Truman State University in Kirksville, MO.
Linda was an amazing educator, who taught math in the Kirksville School District and Hannibal Public Schools, where she spent most of her 25 year career. Following retirement, she taught at Moberly Area Community College, and continued tutoring math students for several years after.
Linda enjoyed spending time outdoors. Hiking and skiing excursions with her friends was something she enjoyed immensely. A voracious walker, Linda logged over twenty five thousand miles when she stopped counting. She volunteered her time tirelessly, helping out at Douglas Community Center and the American Red Cross. Linda’s biggest love was her family. She cherished every moment spent with her children and six grandsons, enjoying trips to the zoo, baseball games, and trail hikes.
Ms. Kuhlman was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Christian Kuhlman, Cameron Hurt, Nathan Kuhlman, Andrew Hurt, Austin Neuweg and Aiden Neuweg.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Neuweg, David Hurt, Greg Hitt, Alexander Gottman, and Maxwell Gottman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
