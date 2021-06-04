Lillie Ann Cottrell, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of rural New London, Missouri, passed away at 6:15 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at The Pines Adult Care Center in Kirksville.
Lillie was born June 17, 1943, in Hannibal, Missouri to Merle Ray and Aretta Mae Cornelius Laird.
Lillie graduated from Mark Twain High School, Center, Missouri, in 1961, the first class to attend the entire year at Mark Twain after New London, Center, and Perry schools were consolidated. She also attended Hannibal-LaGrange College (Hannibal, Missouri) and Central Missouri State University (Warrensburg, Missouri).
On July 4, 1964, Lillie married Wayne N. Cottrell at the Salem Baptist Church in rural Center, Missouri. They celebrated 51 years of marriage, prior to his passing on July 30, 2015.
After marriage, Lillie’s love of children was evidenced by her employment as a Head Start teacher, a special education paraprofessional, and a parent educator with Parents as Teachers. Lillie loved all the children in her life, whether they were her own, from school, or from church; they all held a special place in her heart.
Lillie was supported by her faith and passed her love of people on to others. She never knew a stranger. Lillie loved life deeply, and probably nothing more so than her family. She loved her immediate family fiercely, and frequently attended family reunions, where once again, no one was a stranger. She also loved and excelled at cooking, and had an extensive collection of recipes and cookbooks to assist her and to share with others. Music was also a big part of her life, and not a narrow spectrum by any means, as she loved many different styles and artists, ranging from Carole King to Third Day.
A sports lover, she was thrilled to watch Yadier Molina with the St. Louis Cardinals, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NBA, Keven Durant and Steph Curry were the players she enjoyed watching. She was also an avid fan of Mizzou sports.
Lillie is survived by her daughter, Heather Cottrell of Kirksville, Missouri; brother, Alan (Linda) Laird of Clearwater, Florida; brother-in-law Billy (Virginia) Cottrell of rural Center, Missouri; sister-in-law, Martha Cottrell of St. Louis, Missouri; nephews, Kevin (Deb) Laird of Perry, Missouri; Marty (Jodi) Laird of Ballwin, Missouri; numerous other nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is also survived by her beloved grand-cat, Ellie Mae O’Cat.
Lillie was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a cousin, who was like a sister, Kathlyn Broemmer; two special nephews, Chad Laird and Kyle Laird.
Memorial services will be held at Salem Baptist Church on June 12th, 2021. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Cornelius and Pastor Jim Miller officiating. Graveside service will follow at Salem Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Laird, Marty Laird, Shelton Laird, Roger Cottrell, Randi Lipp, Brian Burton.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Paws & More Animal Shelter.
The family is being served by James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.