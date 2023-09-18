Lewis "Louie" Wiesemann, 89, of Palmyra, Mo., died September 18, 2023, at Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, Mo. Service will be at 10:30 a.m., September 22, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be September 22, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
