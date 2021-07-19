Lewis H. Brinkley, 87, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 3:45 PM, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 23, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church in rural Hannibal, MO. Pastor Jack Emmite will officiate.
Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Lewis’ Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Lewis was born April 15, 1934, in Green City, MO to Ralph James Brinkley and Melvina Wheeler Brinkley.
He was first married to Barbara Brinkley and she preceded him in death in 2000. He later married Patricia Jameson and she preceded him in death in 2020.
Survivors include 6 children, Lewis E. Brinkley (Patty), Brenda Edstrohm, Cyndia Keesey (Dennis), Pam Wilson (Eric), David W. Brinkley (Maria Schmittgens), and Melissa Haney (Scott) , all of Hannibal, MO. He is also survived by a special daughter in law, Helen Brinkley of Hannibal, MO and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lewis is also preceded in death by his parents, 4 children, Larry G. Brinkley, James (J.B.) Brinkley, Danny Joe Brinkley and Debbie Shockley, a special son in law, Ernie Edstrohm and 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Lewis served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Professionally Lewis worked as a self-employed contractor and was a member of Labor Local # 424.
Lewis loved to fish with his family and friends. He also simply enjoyed being outside, mowing his lawn and often several of his neighbor’s lawns as well. Tinkering in his garage or working on his truck were also past times that Lewis enjoyed. Old westerns on TV, Louie L ’Amour novels and old-time country music were also a few of Lewis’ favorites. Most of all Lewis loved to spoil his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The times that Lewis shared with his family and friends were his most cherished.
Lewis was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. For many years he enjoyed driving the church van for services.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Brinkley, Brad Brinkley, David M. Brinkley, Chris Brinkley, Gabriel Keesey, Brandon Reigle and Edward Brinkley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com