Letty Chaney

Letty “Bernice” Chaney, 91, of Shelbina, MO and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:40 AM Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Salt River Community Care Center in Shelbina, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Bernice’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM until the time of services Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Bernice was born December 29, 1929, in Fayette, County, Illinois the daughter of Ralph D. Kelley and Lillian Huff Kelley.
She was married to the love of her life Richard E. Chaney on May 28, 1955, in Effingham, IL. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2000.
Survivors include one son, Richard N. Chaney (Kathy) of Port Angeles, WA, two daughters, Linda O’Leary (Charles) of Bowling Green, MO and Patricia Shaw (Howard) of Emden, MO, five grandchildren, Nicole Happel (Kyle) of Holly Hills, FL., Miranda Weber (Craig) of Troy, MO, Christina Wiedeman (Brian) of Leonard, MO, Elizabeth McIver (Chad) of St. Charles, MO, and Abigail Shaw of Hannibal MO. She is also survived by eight beautiful great grandchildren, and two sisters, Joyce Coleman (Jim) of Crossville, TN and Shirley Davenport (Gene) of Farmington, AR.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Brenda Lee Chaney, one grandson, Matthew A. Shaw, two sisters, Betty L. Jones and Virginia Kiel and three brothers, Ralph Kelley, Jr., William “Bill” Kelley and Tom Kelley.
Bernice worked many jobs throughout her life. She was a waitress as a young girl and worked for Brown’s Shoe Company in Hannibal, making shoes when she and Richard were first married. Bernice was a seamstress at a men’s suit company, in St. Louis, MO. Later in life she worked for Martin’s True Value making her famous floral arrangements and also worked the polling booths during election time in Hannibal, MO.
Bernice was a Baptist by faith. She loved her Lord and family very much. In her younger years Bernice took great pride in making clothing for her family. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing and spending time with loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Howard Shaw, Brian Wiedeman, Chuck O’Leary, Quintin Wiedeman and Tim Griffey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Salt River Community Care Center
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
