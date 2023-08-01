Lester Eugene Kenady, 86, of Barry, IL, passed away at 6:00 AM Friday, July 28, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Hull United Methodist Church in Hull, IL. Pastor JoAnn Ruff will officiate.
Burial with full Military Rites by American Legion Post #222 from Barry, IL will be at Akers Chapel Cemetery in Hull, IL.
Friends and Family are invited to Lester's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Lester was born February 18, 1937, in Hannibal, MO to Howard S. Kenady and Alice L. Lawson Kenady.
He was previously married to Helen Kenady. She survives.
Also surviving are four children: Robert Eugene Kenady (Lori) of Hull, IL, Dan Kenady (Mechelle) of Barry, IL, Michael Howard Kenady (Carolyn Orr) of Barry, IL, and Marlena Kay Gorton (Charles) of Quincy, IL; one brother, Leon Kenady (Carol) of Hull, IL; 12 grandchildren: Robert Ryan Kenady (Candance), Christopher L. Kenady (Tahni), Aria Masterson (Chuck), Alawna Kenady, Teri Jackson, Cherokee Walters, Ashley Kenady, Adam Kenady (Savannah), Jason Orr, Justin Orr (Kayla), Taylor Mullin, and Carley Engelmeyer (Luke); 19 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Eileen Dunker; one son-in-law, Keith Mullin; and one daughter-in-law, Judy Kenady.
Lester was a veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country aboard the U.S.S. New Jersey battleship.
Lester was a farmer, primarily working on his grain and cattle farm. He worked hard to support his family holding three jobs, farming, driving a petroleum truck for the Texaco Company and working at the Electric Wheel Company.
Lester loved to be outdoors, whether caring for his impressive garden each year or feeding his beloved hummingbirds, he simply looked forward to being outside. Mushroom hunting and quail hunting were also adventures that Lester enjoyed. Over the years Lester took pleasure in the companionship of many bird dogs over the years that he all affectionately named the same, “Rex”! Watching old westerns on TV, boot kicking and running his bulldozer, known as “Sally,” were activities that brought a smile to Lester’s face. Most of all Lester cherished his family and friends and the moments they shared together.
Lester attended the Hull United Methodist Church.
The pallbearers will be Adam Kenady, Christopher Kenady, Luke Engelmeyer, Robert Kenady, Grady Kenady, and Ashley Kenady.
Honorary pallbearers will be Taylor Mullin, Carley Engelmeyer, Jason Orr, Justin Orr, Cherokee Walters, Teri Jackson, Alawna Kenady, and Aria Masterson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Aker's Chapel Cemetery Association or Hull United Methodist Church.
