Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.