Leslie "Les" Lee Robertson, age 77, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:57 pm Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Leslie was born on October 28, 1945, in Hannibal, MO the son of Ralph and Katheryn (Carder) Robertson.
He was united in marriage to Mary "Trudy" G. Douse on July 20, 1969, in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include his wife Trudy of the home, his son, Dustin Robertson (Sarah Wallace) of Hannibal, MO, daughter, Lesli Boss (Jim) of Hannibal, MO, brother, Jim Robertson of Mapleton, IL, grandchildren, Austin Robertson (Clair) of Kansas City, MO, Cheyenne Robertson-Boss (Chade Liller) of St. Louis, MO and Kacey Robertson of Hannibal, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Les graduated from Pekin High School in1963 and went on to honorably serve his country in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Professionally Les worked as a Clerk for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
Les was a true "car man". Whether it was drag racing with his son Dustin across the US, building or working on cars or just talking about cars, it was a part of his day-to-day life. Building cars such as his 1940 Gasser Willys or a 1955 Gasser Handyman Wagon brought Les enjoyment. Les belonged to the Nostalgia Gassers Racing Association, Shifters Car Club and the Loafers Club, where he bonded with other car enthusiasts and made many friends along the way. Get together’ s with his friends and playing cards at Jacks Harbor was always a good time. Les enjoyed the companionship of his dog "Jerzie". Les' biggest love was his family, he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Les will be missed by all who knew him.
Leslie was a Methodist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Leslie's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
