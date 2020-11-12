Mr. Leslie Brooks Paris, 80, a resident of Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care in Mount Sterling, Ill., and formerly of Perry, Mo., passed away at 6:16 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville, Ill.
He was born June 24, 1940 in Mexico, Mo., the son of LeRoy and Alberta Marie Jackson Paris. He married Phyllis Sinclair in 1977.
Mr. Paris was the owner/operator of Perry Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Perry, Mo., for over 20 years and had also served as maintenance supervisor for the Missouri States Handicapped Schools for several years.
Mr. Paris had served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Perry Christian Church in Perry, Mo. He was also a member of the Perry Masonic Lodge and always enjoyed playing and watching golf and was a fan of both NASCAR and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Survivors include two children, Darin Paris (Karla) and Terri Mudd all of Quincy, Ill.; three grandchildren, Michael Hays (Kelsey) of Monroe City, Mo., Steven Hays of Columbia, Mo., and Brooklin Paris of Quincy, Ill.; two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Rylan Hays, also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the Perry Christian Church in Perry, Mo., with Pastor Nancy Kellstrom officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care Activity Fund and may be left or mailed to the Hendricker Funeral Home, 406 South Capitol Avenue, Mt. Sterling, IL 62353.
The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be left on line at hendrickerfuneralhome.com and whig.com.