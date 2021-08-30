Leslie A. Eddington

Leslie Arthur Eddington, 91, of Hannibal, MO formerly of Perry, MO passed away at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, Mo., at 4:10 p.m. on August 26, 2021. Leslie had resided there for two and a half years.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Mark Hughes will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.
Visitation celebrating Leslie's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Leslie was born on January 28, 1930, in Orchard Farm, MO, the son of Arthur and Elsie (Dwyer) Eddington. The family moved to the farm in Perry, MO in 1939. He attended West Hartford School, a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Perry High School in 1947.
Les proudly served in the USMC-SS during the Korean War from April 1952 to February 1954 and saw a lot of action. He was able to go on the Honor Flight and talked about it for years.
Leslie farmed all his life with his brother Jesse, until 2010 when he retired and moved to Hannibal and lived with his brother and sister-in-law.
He was a quiet man, very gentle and kind with his livestock and many farm and town pets. He loved to draw and was a very talented artist. He enjoyed raising cattle, the changing of the seasons and reading books on nature and the west. While living in town, he enjoyed taking long walks.
He attended the Presbyterian Church of Perry and Hannibal.
Leslie is survived by his son Darin Eddington (Dawn) of Perry, three grandchildren; Payten, Parker and Paige, sister-in-law; Linda Ruth Eddington, nephew; Eldon Larson, Jr., two nieces; Joan Thornton and Connie Hopke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Dorothy Larson Wallen and brother; Jesse Eddington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Veterans Home or to the Great River Honor Flight in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
