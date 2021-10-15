Leroy Edward Brinkman, 91, of Payson, Ill. died October 14, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Oct. 19, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Prayer service for family will be 9 a.m., Oct. 19, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., Oct. 18, at the church.
Payson, ILL.
