Leore Marie Graves, 93, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 2:03 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at her home.
A Life Celebration for Leore will be held at a future date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Leore was born Dec. 20, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Roscoe Paterson and Ruth Butel Paterson.
Leore was married to Harry W. Graves on Aug. 8, 1948 in LaGrange, Ill. After 66 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2015.
Survivors include four children, Harry R. Graves (Geri) of Hannibal, Mo., David Graves of San Diego, Calif., Randall Graves (Dee) of Seneca, S.C., and Jeffrey Graves (Jack) of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren, Melissa Hester (Rich) and Nora Manfredo (Joey); and one great-grandchild, Mason Hester.
Leore was preceded in death by her parents.
Leore was a homemaker. Leore enjoyed camping, boating, and traveling. She loved to read and liked to do crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Leore was an avid bowler and had enjoyed bowling in many leagues. A wonderful baker, Leore made the most delightful pies and Christmas cookies for her family. Leore loved watching the diverse collection of birds that visited her back-porch feeders.
Most of all Leore simply enjoyed the moments she shared with her family and friends.
Leore was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #55.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Hannibal or Emmett J. Shields American Legion Post #55.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.