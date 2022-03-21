Lee A. Chaplin, Jr.

Lee Alvin “Butch” Chaplin Jr., 66, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:44 PM, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Butch was born September 1,1955, in Hannibal, Missouri to Lee Alvin Chaplin, Sr. and Darlene Mary Patterson Chaplin.
He was married to Kitral Linnenburger Chaplin on April 26, 1975, at Antioch Baptist Church in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his four children, Trent Eric Chaplin (Chris) of Hannibal, Missouri; Abbey Leigh Groenda (Mark) of St. Louis, Missouri; Ethan Levi Chaplin (Hillary) of New London, Missouri; and Katey Sue Utterback (Lucas) of Lake Ozark, Missouri; one sister, Shari Lynn Chaplin Beck of Columbia, Missouri; four grandchildren, Stella Groenda; Eleanor Groenda; Lain Utterback; and Henry Chaplin. Also surviving is longtime family friend, Toby Scribner.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Tara Sue Chaplin.
Professionally, Butch was a self-employed log merchant and lumber exporter. Butch had a passion for his trade, and he took great pride in his knowledge of forestry.
Butch took tremendous pleasure in simply spending time outdoors exploring the woods and taking in nature’s beauty. A lover of history, Butch enjoyed historic movies of the Civil War and World War II. He also collected Native American artifacts, arrowheads and Civil War memorabilia. Sushi, dining out for a great steak and a good John Wayne movie were just a few of Butch’s favorites. Butch was also an animal lover, spoiling his two cats, Hootie and Tigger and on one occasion even providing shelter in his own home to a few squirrels that had been displaced when he cut down a tree. Most of all Butch cherished his entire family and loved spending time together with them all, especially his grandchildren.
Special thanks to Sara Parks at DaVita dialysis center for the care and compassion she showed Butch.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, or you may plant a tree in Butch’s honor.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
