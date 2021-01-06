Lawrence "Larry" Williams

Lawerence "Larry” Williams, 82, of Paris, MO, passed away at 4:44 PM, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his daughter's home in Monroe City, MO.
Graveside services and burial will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, January 11, 2021 at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.
There will be no visitation
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Larry was born April 23, 1938, in Hannibal, Missouri to Thomas Williams and Irene Lewellan Williams.
He was married to Barbara Genovese. She survives.
Other survivors include 2 children, Keri Williams (Stan) of St. Peters, MO and Dawn O'Brien (Mark) of Monroe City, MO, 1 sister, Shirley Niemeyer, and 3 stepchildren, James Hill (Bobbie), Christopher Hill (Sachi) and Stacy Large (Monty). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, 1 grandson, Dylan O’Brien, 2 sons Bradley Williams and Christopher Williams and 2 brothers, Ronald Williams and Darrell Williams.
Larry retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad where he worked on the maintenance crew for many years until his retirement.
Away from work Larry enjoyed fishing all year, he especially loved to fish the Mississippi River. Long car rides, usually looking for that “special” old car, trips to Branson to catch the shows and old-time country music were a few of Larry’s favorites. Most of all Larry simply cherished the moments she shared with his family and friends.
Larry was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to James E. Cary Cancer Center.
