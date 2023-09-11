Lawrence “Larry” McCollum, 68 of Hannibal, MO, formerly of Moberly, MO passed away at 6:15PM Friday, September 8, 2023, at his home with his close family by his side following a short battle with brain cancer.
In accordance with Larry’s wishes there will be no memorial services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Larry was born on May 18, 1955, in Omaha, NE to Denzil McCollum and Delores Baratta McCollum.
He was married to Tamara Winner Hood, his companion of over 19 years on July 22, 2023, at their home in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his son, Joshua Anthony McCollum of Moberly, MO; three brothers: Charles McCollum (Denise) of Texas, Lewis McCollum (September) of Nebraska, and Steven McCollum (Kari) of Wisconsin; three sisters: Cynthia Oliver of Indiana, Sandy McCollum of Nebraska, and Michelle McCollum of Nebraska; one grandchild, Alexzander Lawrence, one aunt, Rosemary Mapes (Gene) of Nebraska and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was a man of many talents, but Larry would say “he was a jack of all trades and a master of most” Larry, always liking to tinker, enjoyed modifying and creating things like a miniature working cannon, custom vehicle restoration, especially his red 1937 Jaguar convertible. Larry was also very proud of his part in working at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he fabricated machine parts for the engineering students’ project, “Race to the Sun” a solar powered car. Larry also took pleasure in camping with friends, visiting Las Vegas to play the slots, visiting family, and sharing stories. He was always willing to help whether it was cutting a neighbor’s grass or installing a ceiling fan or simply fixing a minor repair at their house. Larry’s compassionate nature and caring spirit will always be remembered.
Special thanks to Community Loving Care Hospice and Larry’s two caregivers Paula and Brittany for taking such wonderful care of Larry.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society for research.
