LaVerne See, age 97, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:05 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Kim Parker will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating LaVerne's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. until time of service at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
LaVerne was born on August 26, 1925, in Hannibal, Missouri the daughter of Ben F. and Gertrude (Lake) Skaggs.
She was married to Charles J. See in Athens, GA on June 19, 1943. He died September 4, 1992.
Survivors include a daughter and two sons; Roxanne T. Peterson of Quincy, IL, David C. See (Pamela) of Crossville, TN and Norman A. See of Charles Town, WV. Four grandchildren, Christopher Peterson of Quincy, IL, Kyle Petersen of Barton, VT, Dena Furmancek of Chicago, IL and Ben See of Crossville, TN, great granddaughters Alexa Petersen, Kerissa Petersen, Rebecca Peterson, Charlotte Peterson and Anita Furmancek also survive.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a grandson; Sean Morehead and daughter-in-law, Stephanie See.
LaVerne attended Hannibal Public Schools but moved with her parents to St. Louis in 1942 and graduated from Beaumont High School in St. Louis in 1943. After WWII she and her husband attended the University if Missouri-Columbia and both graduated in 1949. She continued her education at San Jose University in San Jose, CA, where she earned her elementary credential in 1967. LaVerne taught in the Santa Clara, CA school district for several years. She retired in 1991 as an Administrative Assistant for an insurance company in Milwaukee, WI.
LaVerne was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Mary Magdalene Bible class. She also was a member of GFWC of Oakwood where she served as recording secretary for more than fifteen years, the Hannibal Public Library for ten years and volunteered and the Hannibal Hospital Auxiliary where she had over 3000 hours of service.
LaVerne enjoyed cryptograms, crossword puzzles, reading, flower gardening and being with and helping others wherever she could.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church , in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
