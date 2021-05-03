Laurie L. Buswell

Laurie Lynn Buswell, 48, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:41 PM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 6, 2021at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Kent Lewis will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Laurie was born March 20, 1973, in Hannibal, MO to Dennis Wayne Buswell, Sr.and Cheryl Sue Schnetzer Buswell.
Other survivors include her Mother, Cheryl Buswell of Hannibal, MO, 2 children, Stephen James Buswell and Katie Buswell, 2 brothers, Michael Lee Buswell (Jodi), and Ronald Ray (Carrie), 1 sister, Susan Marie Brown (Kevin), 1 half brother, Dennis Wayne Buswell, Jr. (Debbie) and 1 half sister, Sharon Faye Buswell. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Laurie was preceded in death by her father, and an infant half sister, Lisa and her grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
