Laurice J. Jones Wofford

Laurice Joyce Jones Wofford, 78, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away at 5:24 AM Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate.
Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, IL.
Friends and Family are invited to Laurice’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, April 9, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Laurice was born March 22, 1943, in Quincy, IL to Lawrence Jones and Carlene Gay Jones.
She was previously married to James E. Wofford, Sr. on March 9, 1967. He survives.
Also surviving are 4 children: Donna R. Williams (Kevin) of Hannibal, MO, John C. Osborne, Jr. (Feleicia) of Hannibal, MO, James E. Wofford, Jr. (Tosha) of Quincy, IL, and Bobby L. Wofford of Hannibal, MO; 6 brothers: Timmy Ross of Davenport, IA, Johnny Ross of Wichita, KS, Lonnie Jones (Sheila) of Quincy, IL, Louie Jones of Quincy, IL, Joseph Jones (Jane) of Vallejo, CA, and Lawrence Jones, Jr. (Claudia) of Saratoga, CA ; 7 sisters: Sandra Terral of Rockford, IL, Patricia Williams (Dwight) of Clinton Township, MI, Ilene Green (Herb) of Clinton Township, MI, Marieas Hale of Bay Minette, AL, Crystal Baskin of Mount Clemens, MI, Melody Irwin of Joliet, IL, and Hilary Robbinson of Joliet, IL; 29 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
Laurice was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters: Lisa Jones, Trina Jones, and Roslin Spires; 1 brother, Tommy Ross; and 2 grandsons, Ka Dorian and Dominic.
Professionally, Laurice was a cardiology technician for many years. She retired from DePaul University Hospital in St. Louis.
Laurice loved her family. She especially enjoyed talking about her grandchildren and spending time together whenever she could. Trips to visit family, games of solitaire and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball were a few of Laurice’s favorites. Most of all, Laurice cherished her family and she always look forward to the moments they could share together.
Laurice attended the Embassy Christian Center in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Kevin J.D. Williams II, Randy Holder, Sr., Calvin Smith, Terry Burton, Ryan Hill, and Randy Holder, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Devias Douglas, Deon Williams, Isaiah Liddell, David Terral, Austin Jones, and Michael Mcgruder.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Research.
