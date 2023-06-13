Laura E. Gerard

Laura Ellen Gerard, 89, of Louisiana, MO, and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:37 PM, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home in Louisiana, MO.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM, Friday, June 16, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Brother David Greenwell will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Laura's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, Friday, June 16, 2023, at the funeral home.
Laura was born December 23, 1933, in Neelyville, MO to Walter James and Beulah King James.
She was married to Jerry E. Dotson on September 10, 1951, in Scott County, MO. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two children, Jerry Dotson (Raina), and Mary Miller (Owen); two brothers, William James, and Tommy James; one sister, Diane Barr; nine grandchildren, Joshua Hedgepeth, Jeremiah Hedgepeth, Brandon Miller, Bryan Miller, Laura Miller (Shull), Paige Miller, William Miller, Cody Dotson, and Shanna Dotson; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special friends, Julie, John, and Austin.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, William Dotson and John Paul Dotson; three brothers, Walter, Arthur Ray, and Roger; and two sisters, Barbara Nell Nolte and Dorothy Dotson.
Laura had many occupations in her lifetime; from picking cotton in Southern Missouri in her younger years, waitressing, and housekeeping. Most recently, she was employed with Hannibal Housing Authority.
Laura was a loving, caring person who always made everyone she met feel special. She loved to cook and was famous for her lemon meringue pie. Laura enjoyed playing bingo, watching John Wayne westerns, and listening to classic country and Elvis. Laura always made sure she had a full candy dish for her grandchildren and friends when they came to visit. Most of all, Laura cherished the times spent with her loved ones.
Laura was Pentecostal by faith.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Miller, Bryan Miller, William Miller, Joshua Hedgepeth, Jeremiah Hedgepeth, and Cody Dotson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice.
