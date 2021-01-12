NEW LONDON, Mo. Larry W. Tischer Sr. Jan 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry W. Tischer Sr., 79, of New London died Jan. 11, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Hannibal, is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now David M. Walterscheid HiSET brings dream to life for Hannibal resident Lawrence "Larry" Williams Pike County man helped end slavery Carol Ann Sharkey Gottman Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView