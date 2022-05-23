Larry Stover, 75, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 4:53 AM, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Larry was born August 23, 1946, in Hannibal, Missouri to William Stover and Josephine Constable Stover.
He was married to Patricia A. Kerns Stover on March 8, 1975. She preceded him in death on February 10, 2015.
Survivors include his three children, Terasa Curtis (Wilbur) of Parrish, Florida; Penny Williams (John Beilsmith) of Hannibal, Missouri; and Chuck Stover (Angie) of Hanibal, Missouri; his brother, Henry Stover (Sue), of Moline, Illinois; his sister, Sandy Reddick of New London, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Tasha Easley (Dusty), Alisha Curtis Oliver (Colton), Izsabella Stover (Wesley Lide), Tyler Stover, Hailee Perry, Kylee Perry, Wyatt Perry, and Tierra Stover; six great grandchildren, Wrenley "Tator Tot" Lide, Milo Agans, Malachi Jenson, Trevor, Drake, and Bentley Easley. He is also survived by his two beloved cats, Paws and Attitude.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Lorene Shrum, Lorette Powers, Shirley Powers and Sherry Ryan;and three brothers: Kenny Stover, Bill Stover and Bud Stover.
Professionally, Larry worked for the City of Hannibal in Animal Control from which he retired after over 20 years of service.
When Larry wasn't working, he enjoyed writing poems and collecting toy trains and steam engines. Drinking a cold one and listening to music always put Larry in a good mood. He enjoyed going out for coffee in the mornings at Logue's Restaurant and liked to socialize with his friends at the Waterhole and Sportsman's Bar. Most of all, Larry enjoyed the time he could spend with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
