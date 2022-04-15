Larry M. Graves

Larry Mac Graves, 81, of Palmyra, passed away at 1:37 am Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Larry's Life Celebration and visitation that will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday April 18th, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO .
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00am Tuesday April 19, 2022, at Palmyra Presbyterian Church. Pastor Dennis Fletcher will officiate. Burial with Full Military Honors performed by Boots-Dickson American Legion Post #174 will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Larry was born January 23, 1941, in Palmyra, MO to Willis Cornel and Evelyn Eloise Johnson Graves. He was married to Rebecca Nelson on December 24, 1995, at the First Presbyterian Church of Palmyra.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years Rebecca Graves of Palmyra, MO; 8 children Christina Mullins (Ken) of Tuscon, AZ, Steven Lawrence Graves of Tuscon, AZ, Mark Dana Graves (Christine) of Palmyra, MO, Kendal Wilkerson of Denton, TX, Kelli Bryant (Bart) of Mesa, AZ, Ethan Widaman (Karen) of Benton, LA, Mandy McFarland (Mark) of Hannibal, MO, and Jay Epperson (Holly) of Troy, MO; grandchildren Serena Graves, Brandon, Christalyn, and Ashlyn Mullins, Tatiana, Amanda, Ayana, Xavier, Juliana and Drake Graves, Olivia Bryant, Bayleigh Widaman, Jude McFarland, Rylynn, Scarlett, and Theo Epperson; brothers Dennis Graves of Biloxi, MS and Phil Graves (Forrest) of Port Neches, TX; sister Lorri Kachinovas of Macomb, IL; brother in-law Bill Jones and several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister Linda Jones, and 1 grandson Mark Mullings.
You often hear people saying they lived life to the fullest but it's hard to believe anyone could live up to that motto more than Larry. He served his country for 20 years in the United States Navy retiring as a Chief Gunner’s Mate Master Class, serving alongside Seal Team Six for many years in Virginia. In Vietnam he served on an Ammo ship the USS Mount Katmai. His life was a true adventure from the beginning, traveling the world in his career with the Navy, as a licensed glider pilot, flying ultra-lights, building, selling, and flying powered parachutes. Later, his love of flying brought him into the video gaming realm, where he built many great friendships in his flight simulator, Battlefield 2 and Star Citizen games. He was a student of life with a zest for not just learning about a subject but quite often mastering that subject as well. Larry was a talented artist, painter and avid sailor, living on his sailboat on the Chesapeake Bay for 10 years. He had the gift of hospitality, his door was always open and he cherished company, building many lasting and meaningful friendships with people wherever he went. Larry shared his love of music and playing the guitar though lessons and jam sessions. His kids and grandkids meant the world to Larry and he relished spending time with them. Larry had a Jack Russell terrier named Molly whom he loved. Above all, Larry loved Jesus and sharing his faith with others through music.
He was a member of Palmyra Presbyterian Church.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Widaman, Mark McFarland, Jay Epperson, Wes Tuley, Mark Graves, Brice Allen, and Bryan Graves.
Memorial contributions may be made to Palmyra Presbyterian Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Tuley, Greg Martin, the Perry Thursday night Jam guys, and the Oak Hill School jam guys.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com
