Larry Leon Brothers, 72, of Mexico, Mo., passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Landmark Hospital in Columbia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Larry was born on December 4, 1950, in Hannibal, the son of Clarence Leon and Nioma Jean (Davis) Brothers. He married Beverly Sue Maple on September 24, 1982, in Hannibal.
Larry graduated from West Pike High School in Illinois. He then attended Hannibal LaGrange College.
Mr. Brothers was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam era.
He started his 41-year career in law enforcement at the Hannibal Police Department. His last 17 years was at the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office, where Larry had been a dog handler for the K-9 officer dog, “Nero.” He also taught self-defense classes and was a state police nunchuka instructor. In his later years with Audrain County, he was Captain of the Bail Division, retiring in 2016.
Larry had also been a volunteer for the Little Dixie Fire Department. He really loved golfing. On one of his greatest golfing days, he hit a hole-in-one at Arthur Hills. Larry enjoyed going fishing, boating, camping and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Brothers, of the home; one daughter, Shara (Joe) Durst of Hannibal; two step-daughters, Heather Sheridan of Mexico and Christina Bradney of Hannibal; four grandchildren, Elijah Sheridan of Fulton, NY, Jeremiah Sheridan of Mexico, Dawson Schneider of Fenton and Kierstyn Garner of Hannibal; one great-granddaughter, Carroll Lynn Winn; one brother, Rick (Lisa) Brothers of Bradenton, FL; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nioma; two infant brothers; and grandson, Joshua Allen James.
Memorials may be made to Arthur Hills Golf Course. They may be sent to Arthur Hills Golf Course at 10717 Audrain Rd 929, Mexico, MO 65265.
