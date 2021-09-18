Larry Hamilton, 78, of Sun City, Arizona , passed away August 26, 2021, at his home. His loving wife of 51 years , Joann, was by his side and Divine Hospice in attendance.
Friends and Family are invited to Larry’s Life Celebration from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday September 24, 2021, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Sun City, Arizona.
Larry was born August 7, 1943, in Hannibal, Missouri to Lowell and Etta Perkins Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife Joann, daughter Pam and John Faulkner, son Troy and Colleen Hamilton and brother Jerry Hamilton; three grandchildren, Richard (RC) Faulkner, Ali Faulkner, and Heather Hamilton; six great-grandchildren, Rayden, Ava, Stryker, Brayden, Blayze, and Jaxsyn; two nephews and six nieces.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, son Donald Hamilton, and brother Danny Hamilton.
Larry graduated from Hannibal Senior High School in 1961 and attended Hannibal LaGrange College in retirement and participated on the golf team. He worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 27 years until his retirement in 1998. Larry had many interests in life. Prior to retirement, he enjoyed fast pitch softball and played for many teams including for the Lutheran Church, Stores Appliance, O’Donnell’s and Instant replay. During his retirement years, he enjoyed golf trips with the fellas and with his wife. He was match play champion at Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal and Northeast Missouri Amateur Champion. Larry won the regional Oldsmobile Golf Scramble in 1998 and participated at the national in Las Vegas. He was also the 2021 Club Champion at South Golf Course in Sun City, Arizona. Larry also liked to sing karaoke with friends and loved taste testing tenderloins.
Larry will be remembered as a generous, fun loving family man and loyal friend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Divine Hospice, 16165 N. 83rd Ave. Suite 200/237, Peoria, Arizona, 85382.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.