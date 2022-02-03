Larry D. Gerdeman

Larry Dean Gerdeman, age 73, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:40 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Meyers will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Grand View Burial Park Columbarium.
Visitation celebrating Larry's life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Saturday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Larry was born on February 10, 1948, California the son of John Ruth (Ferkins) Gerdeman.
He was united in marriage to Dolores Hayes Lennox on June 30, 2012, in Frankford, MO. She survives him of the home.
Other survivors include his sons, Keven Gerdeman of Mexico, MO and Travis Gerdeman of Pittsfield, IL; daughter, Angela Gerdeman (Chad) of Vandalia, MO; step-son, Eddie Lennox (Tracy) of Hannibal, MO; step-daughter, Belinda Lennox of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Chris Gerdeman, Sara Gerdeman, John Gerdeman, Richard Gerdeman (Star), Hayley Carpenter (Chris), Nick Carpenter (Jessica), J.T. Gerdeman; and Brooklyn Gerdeman; step-grandchildren, Skyler Lennox (Cydnie) and Emily Lennox; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Addy and Dalilah Carpenter; step-great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Roselie and. Henry Lennox; and numerous extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gerdeman was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, John and Bernice Gerdeman, and daughter, April Gerdeman.
Larry previously worked as a pipe fitter for Dyno Nobel and later retired as a supervisor from Bowling Green Prison.
Before moving to Hannibal, Larry resided in Louisiana, MO. He had a love for music which led him on many adventures. Larry was very talented at playing the steel guitar. He had played in several operas over the years with the Silver Dollar Opry being one of them. Larry had played in the Golden Road Band, Kevin Morris Band, and Second Time Around Band. Mr. Gerdeman had a love for Gospel music and the was a member of the Glory Bound Band.
Larry's biggest love was his family and friends.
Mr. Gerdeman was a member of the Knox City Assembly of God Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knox City Assembly of God Church, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Larry's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
