Larry Allen Mosley, 76, of Quincy, formerly of Hull, Ill., died August 12, 2022, at St. Vincent Senior Living Home in Quincy. Services will be at 10 a.m., August 18, at the Hull United Methodist Church in Hull. Burial will be at Stewart Cemetery in Plainville, Ill. Visitation will be August 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church. The James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
Quincy
