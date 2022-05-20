Larry A. King

Larry Adam King, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
He was born November 5, 1942, in Hannibal, Missouri to Joseph and Mildred (Kitsock) King.
Larry married Jane Henry on May 8, 1965. She survives the home.
He served in the United States Army.
Larry was a member of the Cathedral Parish.
He enjoyed spending lots of time with his grandchildren, and also enjoyed various outdoor activities such as fishing and barbecuing.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia Wendt; brother Nick King; and brother Mike King.
He is survived by his wife; children Laurie Wall, Lainie Cassidy (Mike), Joseph King (Laura), and B.J. King (Sara); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. Thursday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the organization of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.