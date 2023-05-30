Lakota James Edward Appleton (Logan), 11, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:23 PM, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Memorial Services will be at 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Brandon Hampton will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Lakota's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Saturday, at the funeral home.
Lakota was born September 12, 2011, in Lake Saint Louis, MO. Lakota’s parents are Sylvester W. Stewart IV and Serradonna Appleton.
Survivors include his mother, Serradonna Appleton (Jeremiah Steadman) of Hannibal, MO; his father, Sylvester W. Stewart IV (Jessica) of Hannibal, MO; four brothers, Thomas Logan Jr., Elijah Steadman, Jacob Demichael, Brycen Stewart; five sisters, Stevie Appleton, Aryellen Demichael, Samantha Stewart, Alexis Stewart, and Carol Ann Stewart; three special aunts, Samantha Shanks (Travis) and their daughter Kayla of New London, MO; Crystal Williams (Tony) and their children of Cape Girardeau, MO; and Tara Reed (Rodney Lawrence) and their children of St. Louis, MO; two grandmothers, Stella Morris of West City, IL, and Tammy Parker, of Hannibal, MO; and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lakota was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sylvester III and Donna Stewart; grandmother, Donna Harkins (Lawrence); grandfather, John Morris; and grandfather, Jimmy Reed.
Lakota was a student at Veterans Elementary School in Hannibal, MO where he recently graduated from the 5th grade.
A smart kid with a bright spirit, Lakota loved to be around others. He enjoyed Hannibal Pirate Football and Basketball and loved to watch the Kansas City Chiefs football team. Elephants, playing Mario Kart video games with his Aunt Sam and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball brought Lakota joy. Lakota also enjoyed watching scary movies with his Grandma Donna. Lakota was also a very faith filled person and loved to share his faith with others.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
