Lakian Elizabeth Lehenbauer, 25, of Palmyra, Mo., formerly of Monroe City, Mo., died September 15, 2022. Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m., September 20, at The Crossing 48th Street in Quincy. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., September 19, at the First Baptist Church in Monroe City. The O'Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home in Monroe City is handling the arrangements.
Palmyra, Mo.
