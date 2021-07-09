Kyle W. Foutes, 40, of Center, Mo., died July 7, 2021, at University of Missouri, in Columbia, Mo. James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements.
Updated: July 9, 2021 @ 6:06 pm