Kyle D. Ruby

Kyle Dewayne Ruby, 37 of Bowling Green, MO passed away at 9:45 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation will follow services.
Kyle was born on January 22, 1985, in Hannibal, MO to Danny Wayne Ruby and Patty Ann Dixon Ruby. Kyle was raised by his grandparents, Glen and Rose Ann Ruby.
He was married to Alyssa Wendel. She survives.
Other survivors include his mother, his grandmother, Rose Ann Ruby, two children: Tiffany Ann Smith and Kiley Burch; one brother, Scott Allen Ulrich (Stephanie); two sisters, Anna Ruby and Tiffany Marie Conrad (Brandon Berry) and his aunt, Deitra White.
Kyle is preceded in death by his father, Danny Wayne Ruby and his grandfather, Glen Ruby.
Kyle worked at the sawmill.
Away from work Kyle loved to spend time with his family. He was a talented artist and loved to doodle and draw. A “jack of all trades”, Kyle was a gifted electrician and enjoyed tinkering with gadgets and taking things apart and repairing them. Kyle was a simple man, he enjoyed his music, his family and his friends. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him. As we mourn the loss of Kyle, we are reminded again of the dangers of drugs use and the struggles and destruction they create in our lives.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
